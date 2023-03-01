English
Mumbai Indians on boards Sonata Software as Associate Partner for WPL 2023

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 1, 2023 3:07:50 PM IST (Published)

The Bengaluru-based company said that its logo will be prominently visible on the player’s kits.

Technology company, Sonata Software, on Wednesday, said that it has signed up with Mumbai Indians as an Associate Partner ahead of the premier T20 Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India.

The Bengaluru-based company said that its logo will be prominently visible on the player’s kits. This partnership also marks firm’s first-ever cricket sponsorship, globally, it added.
A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “We are glad to partner with Sonata Software as we embark on our journey in women’s cricket. We are excited about extending the MI ethos to the women's team and building on the success enjoyed by us over the years. We look forward to working with Sonata Software, who have debuted in cricket sponsorship, and enhancing their engagement with our paltan across the world.”
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians is the most successful franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL), a men's T20 franchise cricket league based out of India. The team, has bagged five titles of fifteen seasons played so far. At the moment, the team is led by Rohit Sharma, who has been with the franchise since 2011 season of the IPL. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, Mumbai Indians have won five titles: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
Also Read | Women's Premier League: Tata is the title sponser of WPL
‘It is indeed a matter of pride for us to be associated with Mumbai Indians and the Women’s T20 league. This association symbolises our continued commitment to enable and promote avenues for women talent to realise their true potential at work and outside of work. We are confident that the players will inspire thousands of Sonatians and others by demonstrating that they are second to none,” said Balaji Kumar, Chief Human Resource Officer at Sonata Software
Roshan Shetty, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software said, “The Women’s T20 League is going to change the landscape of women’s cricket, globally. It is going to become one the biggest-ever platforms for many young and talented women cricketers to show their class and mettle.”
Also Read | Storyboard18 | WPL has real potential, says Viacom18 CEO
Mumbai Indians are all set to play the opening game of WPL 2023 on March 4 this year at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
Shares of Sonata Software are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 748.15.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
