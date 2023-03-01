Women’s Premier League 2023 tickets go on sale — free entry for females

WPL tickets are available at Rs 100-400 on BookMyShow. The first match will be between the Adani-owned Gujarat Giants and Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians.

The tickets for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) are now on sale. Tickets to the matches will be available on BookMyShow, which is the official booking and ticketing partner of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). People can book their tickets for the first three matches that are going to be played over the weekend (February 4-5).

Unlike the Indian Premier League (IPL), the first season of the WPL will only be played in Mumbai at two venues, the DY Patil Stadium and the Cricket Club of India Brabourne Stadium.

Tickets are available at Rs 100-400 and entry for women and girls is free on a first come and first serve basis. The move is in line with the BCCI’s decision to allow free entry to women and girls during the recent India-W vs Australia-W cricket series. The apex cricket body hopes to promote the sport among women in the country and also promote the women’s version of India’s favourite sport among wider audiences.

The opening match of the tournament, which will see 22 matches between the five franchise teams, will be between the Adani Group-owned Gujarat Giants and Reliance Industries-owned Mumbai Indians. The opening ceremony for the WPL will see performances by Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and A.P. Dhillon.

The tournament will be broadcast on TV on the Sports18 Network. Viewers can also catch the matches live on the Jio Cinema app for free. Tata Group has come out as the official title sponsor of the Women’s Premier League, in a five-year deal.

Apart from the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, the other franchises in the tournament are UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. After the Mumbai Indians-W vs Gujarat Giants-W matches, the next fixtures will be RCB-W vs Delhi Capitals-W and UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants-W.