Harmanpreet Kaur blasted 65 runs from just 30 balls and her innings was studded with 14 fours. The Giants bowler struggled to contain the Mumbai Indians captain. Kaur was not afraid to take risks against spinners and built on a solid start by Hayley Matthews.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's inning in the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as she hit her half-century against Gujarat Giants at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Kaur, a swashbuckling middle-order batter, is known for her proactive approach to batting. She kept the scoreboard ticking against Gujarat Giants and was positive in her approach. These qualities were evident against Gujarat Giants.

Kaur blasted 65 runs from just 30 balls and her innings was studded with 14 fours. The Giants bowler struggled to contain the Mumbai Indians captain. Kaur was not afraid to take risks against spinners and built on a solid start by Hayley Matthews.

Kaur walked out to bat after Hayley Matthews (47), Yastika Bhatia (1) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (23) had gone back.

Kaur stamped her authority from the very first ball and she set the stands on fire for the rest of her innings.

WATCH Harmanrpeet Kaur's fifty innings below:

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur helps MI cross 💯#MI are 103/3 after 12 overs. What target do you reckon Gujarat Giants will have to chase?#TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/cqyn3k1uef— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 4, 2023 MI gave a target of 207/5 which is a brilliant total considering it was just the first match of the MI gave a target of 207/5 which is a brilliant total considering it was just the first match of the Women’s Premier League

MI secured the services of Kaur during the auction for WPL for a whopping amount of Rs 1.80 crore. Ahead of the start of the season, Kaur was announced as the captain of the team.

While talking about her tenure she said, “It feels great, I have always seen Mumbai Indians doing really well in the IPL and I also have an opportunity to be a part of the MI team and I hope we’ll make a good team and we’ll do what we are there to do.”