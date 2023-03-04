Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony LIVE: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon to kickstart WPL night

Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony Live: Jemimah Rodrigues's parents talk to the presenters at the DY Patil Stadium. While talking about their daughter's auction results and her being the vice-captain at Delhi Capitals, he said, "I don't know what to express, in a little more time, tears will fall down my cheeks".
Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony Live: Players to watch
Apart from the promising captains of today's game - Harmanpreet and Beth, there is also Ashleigh Gardner, who was Player of the Tournament when Australia won the T20 World Cup recently. And Pooja Vastrakar from MI team can also make things tricky for GG.
Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony Live: India all-rounder Sneh Rana will be Mooney's deputy in today's game. “Being the vice-captain of the Gujarat Giants is a huge responsibility and I am keenly looking forward to putting up a great show for the debut edition of the Women’s Premier League,” said Rana.
Women's Premier League Opening Ceremony Live: The highly anticipated Women's Premier League is about the begin at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. The evening opening game will see Gujarat Giants led by Australia batter Beth Mooney compete against Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians.
A day before the ceremony BCCI issued a statement saying that the inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday.
The BCCI statement read “The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.” The game was initially scheduled to start at 7:30 PM with the toss at 7:00 PM.
To add glitz and glamour to the opening event of the first-ever WPL game, Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani are set to give stunner performances along with 'Brown Munda' AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled, read the statement.
Prior to the WPL opening ceremony, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor took to her social media handle to express excitement and penned a note. "Excited to cheer on our women in Blue! Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony #WPL," she captioned.
Following her steps, Krit took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “See you guys there! Super proud #WPL.” The ladies were seen practicing at the DY Patil stadium a night before the opening ceremony.
On the other hand, rapper AP Dhillon was seen jamming with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Kaur Deol. They were seen playing the guitar and singing some popular Punjabi numbers.
Locker room jam session ft. @JemiRodrigues, @imharleenDeol & @apdhillxn 🎸 🎤
Catch him perform LIVE at the grand opening ceremony at the D Y Patil Stadium tonight ✨#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/z1HWFD5kin
