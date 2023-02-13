Women's IPL auction 2023 date: Where to watch live streaming and other details

A total of five teams will participate in the 2023 Women's Premier League including that of Mumbai Indians. Much like the men's IPL, the players to be auctioned have been put in five brackets with different base prices. The lowest base price has been set at Rs 10 lakh, while the biggest bracket has been set at a base price of Rs 50 lakh.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will commence on February 13 and the inaugural women’s T20 league will see over 400 players participate in the auction process. The first season will see five teams compete against each other, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releasing official details about today’s auction.

When is the WPL Auction 2023?

The auction for the first ever season of the WPL will begin at 2.30 pm on February 13 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Where to watch?

The event can be viewed liver on the Network18 sports channels as Viacom18 had won the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2023. The event will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app.

How many players and teams are in the auction?

There are a total of five teams in the WPL 2023. These teams include Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Lucknow Warriors and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While a total of 1525 players registered themselves for the WPL Auction 2023, the final list only contains 409 players. A total of 246 Indian players and 155 foreign players will be under the hammer, along with 8 players from associate nations.

Of these players, only a maximum of 90 players are expected to be sold or bought. This is because the maximum squad size for each team has been set at 18 players. The minimum squad size for each team is 15 players, of which only 12 can be Indian players.

What are the brackets?

Much like the IPL, the players to be auctioned have been put in five different brackets with different base prices. The lowest base price has been set at Rs 10 lakh, while the biggest bracket has been set at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. The other brackets include Rs 20 lakh, Rs 30 lakh, and Rs 40 lakh.

Players in the highest bracket include India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with Indian players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma. India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma is also in the highest bracket.