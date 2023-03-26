homesports NewsWomen's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen beats Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win her second world title

Women's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen beats Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win her second world title

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 26, 2023 7:03:37 PM IST (Published)

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.

Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.
Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.
On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.
Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.
India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.
Also Read: Who is Saweety Boora, the leading boxer who bagged the second gold for India at Women's World Boxing Championship
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BoxingNikhat Zareen

Previous Article

DC vs MI WPL 2023 Final LIVE SCORE: Early blow for Delhi Capitals as Issy Wong removes Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey in her first over

Next Article

India's men's double pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty wins Swiss Open