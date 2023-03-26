Women's Boxing World Championship: Nikhat Zareen beats Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to win her second world title

Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.
Ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen added a second world Championships title to her name, defeating Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in the 50kg summit clash here on Sunday.
Nikhat upstaged Tam by a 5-0 verdict.
Nikhat becomes only the second Indian after the legendary MC Mary Kom to win the prestigious title twice.
On Saturday, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) were crowned world champions.
Hosts India are on course to match their best-ever performance in terms of gold medals won with Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain set to take the ring later in the day.
India had won the four golds in the 2006 edition at home which was also the country's best ever display with a haul of eight medals, including a silver.
Also Read: Who is Saweety Boora, the leading boxer who bagged the second gold for India at Women's World Boxing Championship
