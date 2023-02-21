Women's Premier League: Tata is the title sponser of WPL

According to a BCCI source, Tata has secured the rights for a period of five years. This is not the first time that Tata has sponsored a major cricket league, as the company had replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League last year.

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Group has bagged the title rights for the inaugural Women’s Premier League, set to begin on March 4 in Mumbai. The announcement was made by BCCI secretary Jay Shah via Twitter, who expressed his delight and confidence in the partnership, stating that the Tata Group's support will help take women's cricket to the next level.

I am delighted to announce the #TataGroup as the title sponsor of the inaugural #WPL. With their support, we're confident that we can take women's cricket to the next level. @BCCI @BCCIWomen @wplt20 pic.twitter.com/L05vXeDx1j — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 21, 2023

According to a BCCI source, Tata has secured the rights for a period of five years. This is not the first time that Tata has sponsored a major cricket league, as the company had replaced Vivo as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League last year.

The first edition of the Women’s Premier League will be played across two venues in Mumbai, the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The five franchises competing in the league - Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore - will go head to head for the coveted trophy.

The sale of media rights for the tournament had fetched the BCCI a whopping Rs 951 crore, while the five teams were sold for Rs 4700 crore.

The auction held earlier this month saw Indian opener Smriti Mandhana emerge as the most expensive buy at Rs 3.40 crore.