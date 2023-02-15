Women's Premier League 2023: RCB ropes in Australian coach Ben Sawyer to lead campaign

The 45-year-old, who is currently in charge of the New Zealand women's team and also coaches the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, brings with him a wealth of experience.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday named Australian Ben Swayer as the head coach of their women's team ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), which is set to take place next month. The 45-year-old, who is currently in charge of the New Zealand women's team and also coaches the Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, brings with him a wealth of experience.

Swayer has also served as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) besides being assistant coach of Australia women.

"He (Sawyer) has won three World Cups with Australia. A fast-bowling expert. He has also won the BBL titles with Sydney Sixers. He has made it to the finals of The Hundred as well," RCB’s Director of Cricket operations Mike Hesson said in a video posted on the team’s twitter handle.

He has been involved in women's cricket for over 20 years, and his experience and knowledge of the women's game will be crucial for RCB as they prepare for the WPL.

"He knows the women’s game inside out, knows the players very well. He has been thoroughly involved in our preparations leading up to the auction as well," Hesson said.

Swayer will be assisted by Maloran Rangarajan as the assistant coach and head of scouting, VR Vanitha as the scout and fielding coach, and RX Murali as the batting coach.

Dr Harini will serve as the team manager and doctor for the tournament, while Navnita Gautam will be the head athletic therapist, Huzefa Talib the strength and conditioning coach, Sabyasachi Sahoo the head physio, and Soumyadeep Pyne the Head of Operations.

In addition to Swayer's appointment, RCB has also named tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of the side for the WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. Mirza, who is a former doubles world number one, is a well-known advocate for women's sports and has been a vocal supporter of women's cricket.

RCB has built a strong team for the WPL, acquiring 18 players during the auction on Monday in Mumbai, including some big names of women’s cricket. Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, and Dane Van Niekerk are among the players who will represent RCB in the tournament.

RCB will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5. With a strong team and experienced coaching staff, RCB will be hoping to go all the way and lift the trophy at the end of the WPL.