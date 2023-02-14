Women's Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants to clash in opener – check full schedule

The WPL tournament, set to begin on March 4, will witness a nail-biting opening match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The league's final game is scheduled for March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction has come to a close, and it has left cricket fans buzzing with excitement for the forthcoming league matches. The auction was a thrilling event, with franchises vying to acquire the best players to strengthen their teams. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, February 14, unveiled the schedule for the inaugural edition of the WPL.

The five franchises competing in the league - Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, and Royal Challengers Bangalore - will go head to head for the coveted trophy.

The WPL tournament, set to begin on March 4, will witness a nail-biting opening match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The league's final game is scheduled for March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The WPL auction saw an impressive 87 players being bought by all franchises, including 30 overseas players who are geared up to exhibit their talent in the league. The WPL will witness its first double-header day on Sunday, March 5, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, followed by UP Warriorz's game against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

Cricket enthusiasts and supporters of women's cricket are eagerly awaiting the WPL's debut, which promises to be an exciting and engaging tournament. The league is sure to leave a mark on the sport and inspire more women to pursue their dreams of playing professional cricket.