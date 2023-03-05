WPL 2023, RCB vs DC LIVE: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma depart in quick succession after striking 100-run partnership

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Mar 5, 2023 4:44 PM IST (Updated)
LIVE Score, Womens IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals , 2nd Match LIVE: Catch the live score and updates from Match 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 between RCB and DC being played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 187/2 after 17 overs. 

Preeti Bose to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Jemimah Rodrigues,  slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Jemmimah cuts the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 2. Preeti Bose to Jemimah Rodrigues,  FOUR! Fuller delivery on leg stump. Jemimah sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Preeti Bose to Jemimah Rodrigues,  FOUR! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Jemmimah scoops the ball over the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4. Preeti Bose to Jemimah Rodrigues,  slow fuller delivery on off stump. Jemimah drives the ball over the bowler. 
 
Ball 5. Preeti Bose to Jemimah Rodrigues,  full-length delivery at off stump. Jemimah works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Preeti Bose to Marizanne Kapp, fuller delivery on off stump. Kapp creams the ball to long-on for a single. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:51 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 164/2 after 15 overs. 

Heather Knight to bowl. 
 
Ball 6. Heather Knight to Jemmimah Rodrigues, fuller delivery on off stump. Jemmimah sweeps the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Jemmimah Rodrigues walks out to bat. 
 
Ball 5. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Shafali walks down the track and swings her bat. She fails to connect and Richa Ghosh behind the wickets collects the ball and removes the bails in a flash. 
 
Shafali Verma c Richa Ghosh b Knight 84(45) [4s-10 6s-4]
 
Ball 4. Heather Knight to Marizanne Kapp, good length delivery on middle stump. Kapp clips the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Marizanne Kapp walks out to bat. 
 
Ball 3. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, WICKET! Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Lanning walks down the wicket and looks to slog but fails to connect and the ball hits the stumps. 
 
Lanning b Knight 72(43) [4s-14]
 
Ball 2. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Fuller delivery wide of off stump. Lanning sweeps the ball hard to deep square-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 1. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, WIDE! Fuller delivery fired down the leg side. 
 
Ball 1. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Lanning sweeps the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Mar 5, 2023 4:43 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 153/0 after 14 overs. 

Ellyse Perry to bowl. 
 
Ball 1.Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali makes room and cuts the ball to deep cover for a couple of runs. 
 
Ball 2.Ellyse Perry to  Meg Lanning, fuller delivery on off stump. Lanning pushes the ball with soft hands. 
 
Ball 3. Ellyse Perry to  Meg Lanning,  good length delivery on off stump. Lanning works the ball for a single. 
 
Ball 4. Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Slow short of the length delivery on middle stump. Shafali waits and then edges the ball over the keeper for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5.  Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, fuller delivery on off stump. Shafali drives the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 6. Ellyse Perry to  Meg Lanning, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls and works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:34 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 145/0 after 13  overs. 

Preeti Bose to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning goes deep in the crease and cuts the ball to backward point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2.  Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, short of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning creams the ball into the covers. 
 
Ball 3.  Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning,  FOUR! Slow fuller delivery fired into the pads, Lanning comes out of the crease and smashes the ball over mid-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 4.  Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, fuller delivery on off stump. Lanning sweeps the ball to deep square-leg for one. 
 
Ball 5.  Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, short of the length delivery on off stump. Shafali flicks the ball to long-on for a run. 
 
Ball 6.  Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Lanning looks to sweep but the ball raps on the pads. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:29 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 135/0 after 12 overs. 

Renuka Singh Thakur to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Good length delivery bowled into the pads, Shafali creams the ball behind square on the leg side for a bounbdary. 
 
Ball 2.  Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, slow short delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for two runs. 
 
Ball 3. Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, good length delivery at off stump. Shafali pulls the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 4.  Renuka Singh Thakur to Meg Lanning, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Lanning pulls the ball to deep square-leg for a run. 
 
Ball 5. Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Shafali goes on one knee and slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket for yet another boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Overpitched delivery at off stump. Shafali plants her front leg forward and flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket to end the over with another boundary. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:25 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 119/0 after 11 overs. 

Heather Knight to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball hits the pads and moves to the leg side, Lanning takes a single. 
 
Ball 2. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma, slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali slog sweeps the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 3.  Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Fuller delivery on leg stump. Lanning sweeps the ball to fine-leg boundary. The boundary takes Lanning to her FIFTY! 
 
Ball 4. Heather Knight to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Lanning pulls the ball to deep square-leg for a single. 
 
Ball 5. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma, SIX! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Shafali comes down the track and smashes the ball over long-on for a maximum. 
 
Ball 6. Heather Knight to Shafali Verma, slow short delivery wide of off stump. Shafali cuts the ball to deep cover for a single. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:19 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 105/0 after 10 overs. 

Megan Schutt to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Back of the length delivery at off stump. Lanning leans back and cuts the ball to third-man for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Megan Schutt to Meg Lanning, overpitched delivery into the pads, Lanning works the ball to covers for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball raps on the pads and moves to the leg side. 
 
Ball 4.  Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali drives the ball through the covers for a single. The single takes Shafali to her FIFTY! 
 
Ball 5. Megan Schutt to Meg Lanning, overpitched delivery into the pads, Lanning drives the ball to long-on for an easy single. 
 
Ball 6.  Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali drills the ball straight down the ground for a boundary. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:14 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 94/0 after 9 overs. 

Asha Shobana to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, SIX! Slow tossed up delivery on middle stump. Shafali comes down the track and smacks the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum 
 
Ball 2.  Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Fuller delivery on leg stump. Shafali sweeps the ball to deep backward square-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3.  Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali works the ball to mid-wicket for a run. 
 
Ball 4.  Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Slow flighted delivery on middle stump. Lanning powers the ball to long-on for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5.  Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, fuller delivery on off stump, Meg drives the ball through the covers for a run. 
 
Ball 6. Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, SIX! Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali makes good use of her feet and powers the ball over long-on for a maximum. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:11 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 72/0 after 8 overs. 

Preeti Bose to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Tossed up delivery wide of off stump. Meg Lanning smashes the ball through the covers for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, good length delivery wide of off stump. Meg creams the ball through the covers for one. 
 
Ball 3. Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, slow fuller delivery wide of off stump. Shafali Verma sweeps the ball to deep mid-wicket for for a run. 
 
Ball 4. Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning, good length delivery wide of off stump. Meg drives the ball to long-off for a run. 
 
Ball 5. Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, slow back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali comes down the track and mishits the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 6. Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, good length delivery around off stump. Shafali hits the ball to deep cover for a single. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:07 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 64/0 after 7 overs. 

Asha Shobana to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Short of the length delivery on off stump. Lanning goes deep in the crease and pulls the ball down to deep backward square-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 2. Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, another short of the length delivery on off stump. Meg again pulls the ball but this time the ball goes to the fielder in deep and Meg gets a single. 
 
Ball 3.  Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, good length delivery at off stump. Shafali drives the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 4.  Asha Shobana to Shafali Verma, fuller delivery on off stump. Shafali drives the ball to long-on for a single. 
 
Ball 5. Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, fast fuller delivery on middle stump. Lanning drives the ball to short mid-wicket fielder. 
 
Ball 6. Asha Shobana to Meg Lanning, overpitched delivery on middle and leg stump. Meg Lanning works the ball to deep mid-wicket for an easy single. 
Mar 5, 2023 4:03 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 57/0 after 6 overs. 

Sophie Devine to bowl. 
 
Ball 1.Sophie Devine to Shafali Verma, WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side. 
 
Ball 1. Sophie Devine to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Fuller delivery fired into the pads, Shafali follows the ball and slogs the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
 
Ball 1.  Sophie Devine to Shafali Verma, WIDE! Short of the length delivery bowled down the leg side. Shafali sneanks in a single. 
 
Ball 2.    Sophie Devine to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Good length delivery around off stump. Meg leans back and cuts the ball through backward point for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Sophie Devine to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Overpitched delivery around off stump. Meg Lanning open the face of ther bat and drives the ball through backward point for back-to-back boundarires. 
 
Ball 4. Sophie Devine to Meg Lanning, overpitched delivery on off stump. Lanning punches the ball to the mid-off fielder for one. 
 
Ball 5. Sophie Devine to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali makes room and hammers the ball past mid-off for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Sophie Devine to Shafali Verma, good length delivery at off stump. Shafali cuts the ball to backward point for a single. 
Mar 5, 2023 3:57 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 37/0 after 5 overs. 

 Ellyse Perrto bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, slow back of the length delivery on off stump. Shafalia looks to play the ball on the leg side. The ball takes a leading edge and moves to mid-off. 
 
Ball 1. Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma. WIDE! Back of the length delivery bowled way over Shafali's height. 
 
Ball 2.   Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali swings her bat. The ball takes an outside edge and flies down to third-man as Shafali takes a single. . 
 
Ball 4.  Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma,  FOUR! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali makes room and creams the ball through the covers for a boundary. . 
 
Ball 5. Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shafali turns the ball to mid-wicket. 
 
Ball 6.  Ellyse Perry to Shafali Verma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali drives the ball to deep cover for one. 
Mar 5, 2023 3:51 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 29/0 after 4 overs. 

Preeti Bose to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, SIX! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Shafali swings her arms and smacks the ball over long-off for a maximum. 
 
Ball 2.   Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, good length delivery on off stump. Shafali cuts the ball to cover. 
 
Ball 3.  Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, good length delivery at off stump. Shafali cuts the ball to point. 
 
Ball 4.  Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, good length delivery around off stump. Shafali drives the ball to cover. 
 
Ball 5.  Preeti Bose to Shafali Verma, fuller delivery into the pads, Shafali drives the ball to long-on for one. 
 
Ball 6.  Preeti Bose to Meg Lanning,fast good length delivery wide of off  stump. Meg Lanning leaves the ball for the keeper. 
Mar 5, 2023 3:46 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 22/0 after 3 overs. 

Renuka Singh Thakur to bowl. 
 
Ball 1. Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, good length delivery wide of off stump. Shafali hits the ball into the covers. 
 
Ball 2.  Renuka Singh Thakur to Shafali Verma, fuller delivery into the pads, Shafalia flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 3. Renuka Singh Thakur to Meg Lanning, good length delivery wide of off stump. Meg leaves the ball for the wicketkeeper. 
 
Ball 4. Renuka Singh Thakur to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meg pulls the ball and fires it down behind square on the leg side for a boundary. 
 
Ball 5. Renuka Singh Thakur to Meg Lanning, good length delivery around off stump. Meg cuts the ball to cover-point. 
 
Ball 6. Renuka Singh Thakur to Meg Lanning,good length delivery on off and middle stump. Meg Lanning pushes the ball to mid-off. 
Mar 5, 2023 3:42 PM

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 17/0 after 2 overs. 

Megan Schutt to bowl. 

Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball swings back in and Meg Lanning hits the ball in the covers.  

Ball 2.Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meg Lanning works the ball to the leg side and takes an easy single.  

Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Overpitched delivery at off stump. Shafali makes use of her feet and smacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.  

Ball 4.  Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, full-length delivery fired into the pads, Shafali flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single. 

Ball 5. Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Meg pulls the ball hard and sends it down to deep square-leg for a boundary.  

Ball 6. Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Meg edges the ball and dismisses it to third-man for the third boundary of the over. 

Mar 5, 2023 3:39 PM