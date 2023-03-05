WPL 2023, RCB vs DC LIVE: Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma depart in quick succession after striking 100-run partnership

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 187/2 after 17 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 164/2 after 15 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 153/0 after 14 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 145/0 after 13 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 135/0 after 12 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 119/0 after 11 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 105/0 after 10 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 94/0 after 9 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 72/0 after 8 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 64/0 after 7 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 57/0 after 6 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 37/0 after 5 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 29/0 after 4 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 22/0 after 3 overs.
WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE: Delhi Capitals 17/0 after 2 overs.
Megan Schutt to bowl.
Ball 1. Megan Schutt to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball swings back in and Meg Lanning hits the ball in the covers.
Ball 2.Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Meg Lanning works the ball to the leg side and takes an easy single.
Ball 3. Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, FOUR! Overpitched delivery at off stump. Shafali makes use of her feet and smacks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 4. Megan Schutt to Shafali Verma, full-length delivery fired into the pads, Shafali flicks the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 5. Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Meg pulls the ball hard and sends it down to deep square-leg for a boundary.
Ball 6. Megan Schutt to to Meg Lanning, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Meg edges the ball and dismisses it to third-man for the third boundary of the over.