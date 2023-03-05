WPL 2023, RCB vs DC LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana wins toss and opts to bowl

WPL 2023 RCB vs DC LIVE
Teams:
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh
Smriti Mandhana, RCB captain at toss: We will field first. Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Perry, Schutt, Sophie and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent. This is big for women's cricket. We've had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well.
Meg Lanning, DC captain at toss: The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first. We've three quicks and threes spinners, semi all-rounders in women's cricket at the moment. We've practiced well, everyone are in the same boat and we're looking forward to the game.
Pitch: "It is hot, 33 degrees. Afternoon game and it is the first for both these teams. This is a red soil pitch with plenty of runs in it. Looks nice and flat. The field is really quick and has short boundaries, 57 and 53 meters square. But behind the wicket on one end it is only 46 meters and you want to target that as a batter. There is a slope on the square and you should know the angles of this ground, which is the area where you can get the best runs and exploit that. We are expecting some big runs. I still think there might be something in it for the pacers at the start,, says Julia Price and Rohan Gavaskar.while analysing the pitch.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the Women's Premier League 2023. After last night's opening match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, today we have double header. In the first match of the day, Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals. Then later in the night, we will see Gujarat Giants return in action against UP Warriorz.
Smriti Mandhana's languid grace will meet its match in Shafali Verma's brute power when Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Delhi Capitals in a WPL at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday.
RCB has prepared a fantastic roster in terms of international recruits, including skipper Mandhana, who is the highest-paid player in the league at Rs 3.40 crore. With Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, and the marauding Richa Ghosh in their ranks, the team does have a formidable look.
But on paper, the multiple World Cup-winning legendary Australian Meg Lanning's Delhi team will have a slight edge over their opponents in pure Indian talent.
While Lanning along with Jess Jonasen, Marizanne Kapp and Alice Capsey are likely to be the four overseas players, DC's Indian line-up is both formidable and scary at the same time.
Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia, and Radha Yadav are all seasoned Indian players.
With U-19 World Cup-winning seamer Titas Sadhu, hard-hitting Kashmir woman Jasia Akhtar and keeper Aparna Mondal in the mix, Delhi Capitals have procured the best possible Indian talent on offer.
"I have had a few chats with the players and I'm just getting to know their strengths, what they like to do and how they think about things. Hopefully, I can learn something from the girls and give them a little bit of knowledge as well," Lanning was quoted as saying in a DC release.
For Lanning's South African teammate Kapp, the match will see her battling it out with Dane Van Niekerk, who is in the RCB team.
"We've got a wonderful group of girls and let's see what everyone brings to the table. It'll be challenging to go against some of my fellow South Africans in the league as they know me very well. But it's also exciting and I am happy that there are a few players from our nation in India this year," Kapp said.
For Mandhana, it is easy to choose her four foreign players -- Kapp, Knight, Perry and fast bowler Megan Schutt. But her problem will be to fix the slot for at least four quality Indian players with three, including the skipper herself, Richa and seamer Renuka Thakur being automatic choices.
Which four among Komal Zanzad, Shobhana Asha, Indrani Roy (toured England with the Indian team in 2021), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja and Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar fit the bill as per team combination will determine RCB's run in the event.