    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Watch: Wolves superstar Adama Traore challenges young fans to race in car park

    Watch: Wolves superstar Adama Traore challenges young fans to race in car park

    Watch: Wolves superstar Adama Traore challenges young fans to race in car park
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith and his cousins who asked the former Barcelona player for a photo.

    A video showing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore challenged by some young fans to a race in supermarket car park has been viewed more than a million times on social media.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The Spanish player, one of the fastest in the Premier League, was spotted by 12-year-old Charlie Smith and his cousins who asked the former Barcelona player for a photo.
    They then got more than they bargained for as Traore asked them if any of them could run faster than him, and challenged them to a dash across the car park.
    Traore showed no mercy as he sprinted ahead with the chuckling boys trailing in his wake.

    A post shared by Charlie Smith (@cbscarpfishinguk)

    "As soon as we went off, I thought 'I might actually win this' because he was level with us," said Charlie Whitehouse, one of the youngsters in the video.
    "But then he gave it two seconds and was off. It was great. He smoked us."
    Wolves fan and grassroots club chairman Darryl Smith, who posted the video of his son and cousins, said: "Adama actually talks to the fans and I don't think all players do that. It's a great connection between the players and the fans.
    "What a down to earth top man!"
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FootballSports

    Previous Article

    India's G20 presidency could shape the future of cryptos and Web3 in the country

    Next Article

    Jeevan Praman Patra FAQs: Eligibility, validity, documents required & other details

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng