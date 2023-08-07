With her coach in South Korea, Taekwondo star Rupa Bayor is getting trained via the Internet in India

As Rupa Bayor prepares for the Asian Games, CNBCTV18.com had a long conversation with her to know her story, her struggles and a bit more about Taekwondo in India. ayor is a Taekwondo athlete and in a relative short career, this champion from Arunachal Pradesh has already had some impressive feats to boast about. Bayor is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to make into the top 25 of World Taekwondo rankings.

Twenty-three year-old Rupa Bayor is gearing up to represent India at the 2023 Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou, China. Bayor is a Taekwondo athlete and in a relative short career, this champion from Arunachal Pradesh has already had some impressive feats to boast about. Bayor is the first Taekwondo athlete from India to make into the top 25 of World Taekwondo rankings.

Bayor has won gold medal at the World Taekwondo President Cup Europe 2023. She became the first women to bag a medal at the WT grade 2 ranked event in Senior- 1 Taekwondo Poomsae category. Recently she also clinched silver medals at the Oceania Open WT G2 in Brisbane Australia and at the World Taekwondo President Cup Oceania. She further enhanced her medal tally with a bronze medal at the Australian Open.

Excerpts of the interview are below:

How did you get into Taekwondo?

Rupa Bayor: I had never heard about Taekwondo. Taekwondo is not known to many people from the villages. I come from a village. But my uncle (mother's brother), he is the district Karate master. I used to practice Karate initially. So I used to do Karate. But I never had enough money to participate in Karate tournaments. Even today many people participate in Karate tournaments with their own money. So my uncle recommended me to shift to Taekwondo. So from 2016 I have been in Taekwondo. And within short time I started showing good results in Taekwondo.

There are not many options. The most famous sport in my state is Karate. Then there is boxing. There are hardly a few sports played in the area. Now things have started developing a little. A few coaches from outside India have started coming to the state. When I was growing up there were not many options to choose from.

I started in Taekwondo thinking that if I secure a medal in the sport, I will get a constable (police) job. Everyone in my area thinks like that. No one in my area has gone very far in the sport, so they don't have much idea. I never though that I would become a professional in Taekwondo.

So after winning medals have you got a job?

Rupa Bayor: I don't have a job right now. Actually the competition in my area is huge. There are many medal winning athletes here who are competing for the job.

How has been your journey so far as a Taekwondo athlete?

Rupa Bayor: I used to play national level competitions. But I never dreamed or planned of becoming a big player. I never got facilities. You would know that the athletes those who get facilities have an idea about how to shape their careers. In my area I never got such facilities so I never had any clue. In 2021 I was in Mumbai to train under my current coach. I went away to Mumbai to train for two months. But Mumbai proved to be too expensive for me. Living in Mumbai was becoming impossible for me. I was not able to afford to live in Mumbai.

But looking at my skills and talent by coach agreed to give me some scholarship from his academy. But still I was finding it hard to even live and eat. That was when I got support from Welspun. Through their support I participated in my first international competition in Croatia. I Croatia I secured a medal. The medal helped me boost my confidence. It was through the support of Welspun that my doors opened. Whatever I am able to do today is because of Welspun. If Welspun keeps helping and supporting me, I can achieve more success in the future.

Are you studying as well?

Rupa Bayor: Yes. I am in the second year of my Arts degree course. But it is not a regular college degree as my Taekwondo training takes a lot of my time.

From your international experiences could you tell which countries are performing well in Taekwondo?

Rupa Bayor: Taekwondo athletes from Asia, Europe and Oceania are good. I have not been Taekwondo since I was a kid. But Taekwondo athletes from countries like Korea or Philippines, they have been in Taekwondo since they were kids. Yet I am able to compete with them at international level. The Taekwondo athletes from other countries are getting good guidance.

Getting good experience and exposure is important. In space of only about two years I have started winning medals. But money is important. If I don't have money, how will I be able to continue in the sport? Only through my international travels I relaised that the athletes from other countries started when they were very young. It is not that we Indians cannot be good or be the best. If we keep getting support we will be able to perform and compete at the highest levels.

So how is India performing in Taekwondo ?

Rupa Bayor:To be very honest and I don't want to speak against anyone, but most of the Taekwondo athletes who are winning medals at the international stage are winning because of their own efforts. Most of these athletes are spending their own money to participate in international competitions.

While participating at the national level competitions did you ever notice any other Taekwondo athlete from India and felt that she or he is good and can win medals?

Rupa Bayor: Taekwondo athletes never stay together. I just participate in the national competitions and then get out of the place. I don't notice much what is happening around. All I know is about the players who have already made their name in Taekwondo in the past. I don;t know much about the current players.

I have read that there are a lot of controversy around Taekwondo in India. Many people want to know more about these issues? And how do you think that this issue can be resolved?

Rupa Bayor:The problem is that there are two national bodies in Taekwondo in India. One is Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) and the other is India Taekwondo (IT). The TFI has been recognized by the Indian government (as a National Sports Federation). While IT is recognized by World Taekwondo and Asian Taekwondo Union. With two bodies running one sport there is problem. My name is present in the Taekwondo team that has been selected for the Asian Games. Right now TFI doesn't have much say without the due recognition from World Taekwondo and Asian Taekwondo Union. According to the rules of the Indian government a Taekwondo athlete has to be ranked within top-8 in Asia to be selected for the Asian Games.

So now that you have been selected for the Asian Games, how is your practices for the Games going?

Rupa Bayor: The practice for the Asian Games is good. But it would have been better had my coach been with me. My coach (Abhishek Dubey) is helping me in all the ways possible. He lives in South Korea and still manages to take time from his busy schedule to train me all the way from South Korea. My coach cannot leave his job and come to India just to train me. So I take training from my coach via the Internet. Both me and my coach are trying our level best. Despite my coach living in South Korea he taught me so that I could win silver medal at World Taekwondo President Cup in Turkey. I also won medal in Australia. So I believe that had the coach been with me, I would have done much better.

So what can be done for the growth of Taekwondo in India?

Rupa Bayor:There is not much in my hand. I believe that there should be a strong leadership at top. The people who have proved themselves in Taekwondo should be recognized. Currently it is difficult for the Indian Taekwondo to win medals at the international level. Taekwondo athletes also need financial backing.

Everything has a process. Sometimes without following the process there is a pressure of winning medals. My villagers don't understand this. So even if I have won a silver medal they are not happy and they ask me to win the gold medal.

It takes time to build a player. Coaching, diet and a support system all are essential for an athlete.

What do you feel is your strength that makes you stand apart from the rest of the Taekwondo athletes?

Rupa Bayor: My coach is my biggest strength. I trust my coach more than I believe myself. If my coach says to me that I can defeat an opponent I am able to do that. Without my coach I don't think I will be able to do much.

Do you follow any other athlete or any other sport?

Rupa Bayor: I follow Mary Kom. If I ever get an opportunity to meet her I would love to.

What is your biggest goal or dream?

Rupa Bayor: I want to win medals in the Asian Games and the World Championships. After I win medals I want to create opportunities for the future Taekwondo athletes.