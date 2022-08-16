With FIFA banning AIFF, is this the end of the road for captain Sunil Chhetri?

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday suspended India's national football federation, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), with immediate effect.

The suspension of AIFF comes in the wake of a "third party interference" in the matters of the Indian football body.

According to India's National Sports Code, AIFF was expected to have a new president after Praful Patel had served for 13 years at the helm and was ineligible to continue. The Supreme Court of India disbanded the AIFF and appointed a three-member Committee of Administrators (COA) to oversee football in India.

The COA was expected to hold fresh elections for AIFF president and present a fresh draft of the constitution to FIFA and Asian Football Confederation. The COA failed to comply with the requirements as it created a 12-member advisory council, which was rejected by FIFA. On August 10, the COA filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court after knowing that Patel was orchestrating a campaign among the state associations to undermine the various steps taken for the betterment of football, including having footballers involved in governance and administration. Things remained at standstill since then and FIFA's ban came into place.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA has said in its statement.

AIFF's suspension will have severe repercussions on Indian football the worst being that India has now been stripped off as the host of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. The event was scheduled for October.

The ban also implies that both the men's and the women's football teams of all age groups will be derecognized and will be ineligible to play against the football teams of other countries.

With the teams' future now uncertain, is this the end of the road for the senior men's team captain Sunil Chhetri?

Sensing the looming ban Chhetri had already spoken to his teammates to instil confidence in them.

"'I've spoken to the boys and my advice is to not give it too much attention because it is out of your control," Chhetri said during a media interaction organised by Bengaluru FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club he plays for.

But while Chhetri could continue to wear the blue jersey of Bengaluru FC as ISL and the I-League can continue to function as usual, the fear in Indian football fans is that they could have seen the last of Chhetri in the blue Indian

jersey.

Chhetri was last seen in action in June in an AFC Asian Cup qualification match between India and Hong Kong where India thumped Hong Kong 4-0. Chhetri had netted India's second goal in the match.

🇮🇳 made the Asian Cup final rounds with a commanding performance - 3️⃣ back-to-back wins. Having finished at the 🔝 of the group, 🇮🇳 qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the 5️⃣th time in history 🙌#IndiaAt75 #IndianFootballDownTheYears pic.twitter.com/0ErIOJFzlL— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 15, 2022

Thanks to the win India topped its group and qualified for the main round of the AFC Asian Cup. But as things stand, Chettri and co. will not be participating in the quadrennial tournament.

Things could improve for Chettri as the ban can be revoked but time is not on the Indian captain's side. This month Chettri turned 38 and considering that he is a forward, it is hard to see him continue for long.

For over a decade and a half, Chettri has been the poster boy of Indian football. Ever since making his debut for the men's senior team, he has played 129 matches and netted 84 goals.

1⃣6⃣ yrs ago, on this day, @chetrisunil11 made his International debut. The rest is history... Beginning our #16YearsofSC11 celebrations with a throwback to 1st Int'al Hat-Trick, the only one scored by an 🇮🇳 in the Final of an Int'al Tournament 🙌#BackTheBlue 💙 #BlueTigers 🐯 pic.twitter.com/dLaS7KIhIT— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 12, 2021

Those 129 matches and 84 goals make him India's most capped player and the country's all-time leading goal scorer. Chettri has been named India's footballer of the year seven times. His achievements with India include winning the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, lifting the intercontinental cup in 2018 and being crowned the South Asian Champions three times. At the club level, Chettri has won the ISL, the Indian Super Cup and the Indian Federation Cup with Bengaluru FC.

While the Messis and the Ronaldos of the world have mesmerised football at around the same time as Chettri's, the Indian centre-forward's consistency in netting goals has propelled him to become the fifth leading goal scorer in international men's football. Such is Chettri's appetite for goals that he is now the third active leading goal-scorer behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Chettri is only three goals away from leapfrogging Messi and claiming the second spot. The critics have often questioned these records with respect to India's low profile in international football and the opponents the team has faced over the years, but pure numbers cannot be denied.

Just two years short of turning 40, thoughts of giving up football or at least surely creeping in Chettri's head. The injuries have started to catch up. The Indian captain, after a prolonged injury layoff, came back in May in an international friendly against Jordan. The match ended in a sorry 0-2 loss for India. But subsequent wins over Cambodia, Afghanistan and Hong Kong in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifier, saw the team through to the main draw which is now expected to happen in 2023.

FIFA World Cup is too far fetched dream for India at the moment. That India qualified only for the fifth time for the AFC Asian Cup, it would have inspired Chettri to push a little bit harder and delay his retirement and maybe guide the team to newer horizons.

But with the ban in place, there is little to look forward to for the Indian centre-forward.