Wimbledon to become 14-day tournament from 2022 with play on Middle Sunday Updated : April 28, 2021 07:46:58 IST Wimbledon is the only one of the four Grand Slams that includes a rest day in the middle. This year's tournament is eagerly awaited after Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wimbledon is planning for a 25 percent capacity but hopes that will be increased as lockdown restrictions ease. Published : April 28, 2021 07:42 AM IST