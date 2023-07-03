Wimbledon 2023 on red alert due to environmental protests

The Championship which begins on July 3rd, will have undercover 'behavioural detection officers' to detect any kind of disruptive behaviour among the crowd in the court and outside the club area.

The security at Wimbledon has been tightened in an attempt to prevent environmental protests at the Grand Slam . The Championship which begins on July 3rd, will have undercover 'behavioural detection officers' to detect any kind of disruptive behaviour among the crowd in the court and outside the club area.

"As we've seen in other sporting events, we can't guarantee anything, but we are extremely confident that the measures we've got in place are the right measures, and we're ready to deal with something if it happens," Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, told reporters at the club shortly before play began.