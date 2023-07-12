CNBC TV18
Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic levels Roger Federer's record of 46 Grand Slam semifinals; will matchup against Jannik Sinner

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 1:42:00 PM IST (Published)

Next up for Novak Djokovic is a matchup against No. 8 seed Jannik Sinner, who made it to the semifinals at a major tournament for the first time by beating Roman Safiullin.

Novak Djokovic entered the semifinals of Wimbledon 2023 after defeating Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals clash. The Serbian legend has now leveled up Roger Federer's record of 46 Grand Slam semifinals. “I know they want to win. But it ain’t happening, still,” he told the crowd at Wimbledon after reaching a 46th Grand Slam semifinal to tie Roger Federer's record for men.

Hearing the spectators' loud reaction to that boast, Djokovic laughed and observed about himself, “Very humble.” His 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev was the 33rd in a row at the All England Club for Djokovic, moving him closer to a fifth consecutive championship and eighth overall there — which would pull him even with Federer on both counts.
“I feel,” Rublev said about Djokovic, “like he’s playing better and better.” Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, is also pursuing a 24th career major trophy. He already set the men's mark in that category by collecting No. 23 at the French Open last month, pulling ahead of Rafael Nadal. Federer is next on the list with 20.
