Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz look to set up a classic final

Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Live Updates: According to BBC reports, Defending champion Novak Djokovic mentioned that he feels he remains the tournament favourite.
"I don't want to sound arrogant, but of course, I would consider myself a favourite. Judging from the results I had in my career here, the previous four occasions of Wimbledon that I won, I do consider myself favourite," he added while talking to the media.
Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz warm up on No. 1 Court for their Wimbledon semifinal matches
With rain coming down outside, Novak Djokovic warmed up for the Wimbledon semifinals on Friday by getting some practice time under the roof on No. 1 Court. The seven-time champion will face Jannik Sinner on Centre Court later in the day. Djokovic is looking to win a 24th major title while Sinner, an eighth-seeded Italian, is trying to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time.
Sinner also spent some time on No. 1 Court practicing under the roof. The last player to warm up in the second-biggest stadium at the All England Club was top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard will face Daniil Medvedev in the other men's semifinal match on Centre Court in the late match. Medvedev, who is seeded third and won the U.S. Open in 2021, practiced Friday morning on Centre Court.
(With AP inputs)
Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Live Updates: Order of play
Wimbledon 2023 semifinals Live Updates: Order of play at Centre Court
Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic
Carlos Alcaraz Garfia vs Daniil Medvedev