Wimbledon 2023 Day 11 Live updates: India's Rohan Bopanna will face top-seeds in in the men's doubles semi-finals

Wimbledon 2023 semi-finals Live updates: Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka
Elina Svitolina
The last time Elina Svitolina was a Grand Slam semifinalist — twice, actually, in 2019 — she was pursuing the usual trappings of success in professional sports: trophies, money, fame, etc. Now Svitolina plays for more important reasons. For her daughter, Skai, who was born in October. For her country, Ukraine, where a war that began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022 continues to this day.
And Svitolina firmly believes that those quite different factors actually do affect the way she swings a racket and the way she handles important moments on a tennis court. Enough so that she is one of the last four women remaining at Wimbledon after adding to her series of surprising victories over major champions with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 victory against No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on Tuesday.
“War made me stronger and also made me mentally stronger. Mentally, I don’t take difficult situations as, like, a disaster, you know? There are worse things in life. I’m just more calmer,” said Svitolina, 28, who once was ranked as high No. 3 and now is No. 76 after taking time off to start a family with her husband, tennis player Gael Monfils.
Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova won five straight games in the final set to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 and reach the semifinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Vondrousova, a left-handed Czech player who reached the French Open final in 2019, trailed 4-1 in the third set but didn't lose another game after that. I'm just trying to stay in every game. It can change pretty quickly, Vondrousova said. She got so much better in the second set. She was pushing me today. Pegula is now 0-6 in the Grand Slam quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American was playing at this stage at Wimbledon for the first time.
Vondrousova had won only four matches on grass heading into the tournament at the All England Club. But she has won five in a row on the surface over the last eight days. My best result here was the second round. It's amazing. I'm just loving grass now, Vondrousova said.
Wimbledon 2023 semi-finals Live updates: Court 1
Men’s Doubles semifinal
Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz vs Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos
Wesley Koohlof and Neal Skupski vs Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden
Wimbledon 2023 semi-finals Live updates: At Center Court today
Wimbledon 2023 semi-finals Live updates: Center court fixtures
Women’s singles semi-finals
Elina Svitolina vs Marketa Vondrousova
Ons Jabeur vs Aryna Sabalenka
Mixed Doubles final:
Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok vs Joran Vliegen and Yifan Xu
