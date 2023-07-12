CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWimbledon 2023 Day 10 LIVE updates: Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take center stage in QF

Wimbledon 2023 Day 10 LIVE updates: Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take center stage in QF

Wimbledon 2023 Day 10 LIVE updates: Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take center stage in QF
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jul 12, 2023 4:09 PM IST (Published)
Summary

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Follow Live updates of Wimbledon quarterfinal action at the All England Club in London

Live Updates

Wimbledon Day 10 Live Updates: CENTRE COURT 

- WOMEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL 

Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina 

- MEN'S SINGLES - QUARTER-FINAL 

Carlos Alcaraz vs Holger Rune

Jul 12, 2023 4:18 PM

Wimbledon Day 10 Live Updates: Welcome to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam championship! 

The final leg of Wimbledon 2023 has begun as each day we see top seeds giving their all to secure their place in the semi-finals. In a matter of time, Centre Court and Court One at the All England Club in London will witness high-profile encounters. 

Jul 12, 2023 4:15 PM
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X