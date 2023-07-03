From schedule to live streaming; here's all you need to know about Wimbledon 2023  

Defending champions Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic will look to retain their titles. Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday. While, the reigning women's champion is Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club, will open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers.

The 136th edition of the historic tennis championship, Wimbledon 2023 is set to begin on Monday, July 3rd. The third Grand Slam of the year that is played on grass will see some big names such as Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams, Iga Swiatek, Max Purcell and Elena Rybakina - chasing their dream to lift the title.

Defending champions Elena Rybakina and Novak Djokovic will look to retain their titles. Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday. While, the reigning women's champion is Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club, will open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers.

Djokovic also will be trying to add to his men's-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open last month and becoming the first player to collect 24 in the Open era.

The 36-year-old from Serbia is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969. Djokovic faces Pedro Cachin, a 67th-ranked Argentine making his Wimbledon debut. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, debuts on Monday against Zhu Lin.

One significant change is that Players from Russia and Belarus are back at Wimbledon. They were banned by the All England Club a year ago because of the attack on Ukraine launched by Russia, with the help of Belarus, in February 2022, but the tournament reversed course now even though the war continues.

Therefore, No. 7 men's seed Andrey Rublev, a Russian, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, a Belarusian, are among those on Monday's schedule.

Day 1 top games to watch out

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina

Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell

Victoria Azarenka vs Yuan Yue

Jessica Pegula vs Lauren Davis

Iga Swiatek vs Zhu Lin

Pedro Cachin vs Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon 2023 match schedule

— Monday-Tuesday: First Round (Women and Men)

— Wednesday-Thursday: Second Round (Women and Men)

— Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

— July 9-10: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— July 11-12: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— July 13: Women’s Semifinals

— July 14: Men’s Semifinals

— July 15: Women’s Final

— July 16: Men’s Final

Wimbledon 2023 timings

Play begins on most courts at 6 am EDT, which is 3.30 pm IST

Where to watch Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon 2023 will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. It will be available to live stream on Disney + Hotstar website and mobile application.

(With AP inputs)