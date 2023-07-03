Wimbledon 2023: Here's all you need to know before play begins 

One significant change is that Players from Russia and Belarus are back at Wimbledon. They were banned by the All England Club a year ago because of the attack on Ukraine launched by Russia, with the help of Belarus, in February 2022, but the tournament reversed course now even though the war continues.

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth overall at Centre Court on Monday. Djokovic also will be trying to add to his men's-record 23 Grand Slam singles titles he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal by winning the French Open last month and becoming the first player to collect 24 in the Open era.

The 36-year-old from Serbia is halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969. Djokovic faces Pedro Cachin, a 67th-ranked Argentine making his Wimbledon debut.

The reigning women's champion is Elena Rybakina, who won her first Slam trophy at the All England Club. She'll open play on Tuesday against American Shelby Rogers. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek, who won her fourth major championship at the French Open, debuts on Monday against Zhu Lin.