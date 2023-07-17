Wimbledon 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic loses 1st match at Centre Court in over 10 years

“I thought I’ll have trouble with you on only clay and hard court,” Djokovic joked with Alcaraz during the presentation ceremony, hailing the youngster’s swift adaptation to the grass surface. The ATP World No. 1 ranked star has accordingly secured his second major. He had previously won the US Open last year after beating Casper Ruud in a four-set grand finale.

Serbian great Novak Djokovic succumbed to his first loss at the Centre Court in over 10 years as the 23-time Grand Slam winner lost by 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to Spanish 20-year-old on Sunday. Djokovic had won 45 consecutive games at the iconic court before Sunday, which is a record in both the men’s and women’s sport since 2022.

However, Alcaraz brought his A-game to the fore in the summit clash as he recovered strongly from a crushing defeat in the opening set to win the following two ones in style. Djokovic didn’t give up though. He bounced back and won the fourth set by 6-3, nicely building on momentum for the decisive final set.

34-match winning streak. Four titles in a row. One Novak Djokovic.A historic run from a historic champion.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZicltjtCNF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2023

Djokovic ended up claiming the inaugural game of the fifth set as well, however, he messed up a break point in the second game and appeared to be visibly distraught after that.

Alcaraz capitalised on the same and didn’t cease control of the proceedings from that point onwards. Djokovic did win a couple of games, bringing the equation to 5-4 in the fifth set. Alcaraz opted to round off the game lock, stock and barrel with a few firm forehand strokes that earned him his first-ever Wimbledon championship.

