Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic wins the first set as Carlos Alcaraz trails 1-0 in the final

Alcaraz leads the second set by 1-0!
Alcaraz has found his feet back in the last 15-20 minutes, adopting a more attacking approach as he emerges victorious in the first game of the second set.
Djokovic wins the first set!
Novak Djokovic recovers strongly from the setback in the previous game to round off things pretty comfortably and lead the final by 1-0.
Alcaraz cuts Djokovic's lead to 5-1
The ATP World No. 1 ranked player took half-an-hour to win his first game of the evening but he did that in some style. Djokovic will have to wait for another game to secure this set.
Alcaraz makes Djokovic toils hard in this game as the Spaniard leads this game by 40-30.
Djokovic leads the first set by 5-0!
Djokovic wins the fifth game by 40-15. Alcaraz sneaked in after going 30-0 down but the 23-time Grand Slam champion is offering no freebies here.
Djokovic leads the first set by 4-0!
Djokovic has bounced back strongly from facing the break point in the first game to completely rolling over the Spaniard in the following three games. It's just too easy a start out here for the Serb.
Alcaraz saves the break point. Deuce, now.
Break point for Djokovic.
Djokovic gives Alcaraz no opportunity to settle, leading the fourth game by 30-15.
Djokovic wins the third game to lead the first set by 3-0
Alcaraz brought out some of his firm forehands to drag the game to 30-15 from being 15-0 down. However, Djoker pretty calmly held back a shot to make it 40-30 before capitalising on the break point.
First proper rally with both the athletes hitting the ball fiercely hard as Djokovic equals the fight for the third game 30-30.
Third game hanging in balance at 15-15. Crucial juncture of the first set for Alcaraz.
Djokovic leads the first set by 2-0
The Serb has settled into the proceedings and in some style. Alcaraz came back from 40-0 down to make it 40-30, but Djokovic sealed the second game comfortably thereafter.
The battle for the second point has been fairly straightforward. Djokovic leading the race with 40-0 right now. Break Point!
Djokovic leads the first set by 1-0
Novak Djokovic storms back from one break point down to win the first point of the opening set of the Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen's Singles final. Alcaraz started off strongly but failed to capitalise on the initial momentum.