Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle for Gentlemen's Singles title
By Tarkesh Jha   Jul 16, 2023 5:28 PM IST (Published)
Summary

Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Will this final seal Djokovic's status as the Greatest of All Time or will it mark the beginning of a new era with Alcaraz's victory? Stay tuned to watch out!

Live Updates

First proper rally with both the athletes hitting the ball fiercely hard as Djokovic equals the fight for the third game 30-30. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:56 PM

Third game hanging in balance at 15-15. Crucial juncture of the first set for Alcaraz. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:53 PM

Djokovic leads the first set by 2-0

The Serb has settled into the proceedings and in some style. Alcaraz came back from 40-0 down to make it 40-30, but Djokovic sealed the second game comfortably thereafter. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:52 PM

The battle for the second point has been fairly straightforward. Djokovic leading the race with 40-0 right now. Break Point!

Jul 16, 2023 6:49 PM

Djokovic leads the first set by 1-0

Novak Djokovic storms back from one break point down to win the first point of the opening set of the Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen's Singles final. Alcaraz started off strongly but failed to capitalise on the initial momentum. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:47 PM

2nd deuce for the first point of the summit clash. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:44 PM

Deuce as Alcaraz surrenders the break point. 

Jul 16, 2023 6:43 PM

Carlos Alcaraz with the first break point of the final.

Jul 16, 2023 6:43 PM

The match official is explaining the final rules and regulations ad Djokovic and Alcaraz warm up for the big finale!

Jul 16, 2023 6:33 PM

Hours away from crowning the newest Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles champion!

Jul 16, 2023 6:24 PM
Novak Djokovic joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams to win 350 Grand Slam matches
The developments at Wimbledon included Novak Djokovic joining Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players in tennis history to win 350 Grand Slam matches.
Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle for Gentlemen's Singles title
Jul 16, 2023 6:14 PM

Chasing the ultimate glory!

Jul 16, 2023 6:07 PM
World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz aims to dethrone defending champion Novak Djokovic off the throne at Wimbledon
20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz will attempt to end Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning run on the Wimbledon grass and deny the Serbian a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and fifth straight title at the All England Club where he has been champion seven times.Alcaraz is already world number one and claimed last year's U.S. Open by beating Casper Ruud, but the challenge of Djokovic is "another universe", according to Wilander.
Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle for Gentlemen's Singles title
Jul 16, 2023 6:00 PM

Who will spoil whose party?

Jul 16, 2023 5:57 PM

Why was Alcaraz's father filming Djokovic's training session?

Someone apparently saw Carlos Alcaraz's dad filming Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon. So Alcaraz was asked if that did, indeed, happen — and he said he wouldn't be surprised if it did. That's because Alcaraz's father is a big fan of tennis and spends all day at the All England Club, even, watching plenty of players other than the No. 1-ranked 20-year-old known as “Carlitos.” "Dad keeps an eye on matches. On practices, too. And so, sure, maybe he pulled out his phone and snapped some video of Djokovic," the son said.

Jul 16, 2023 5:45 PM
