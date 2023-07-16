Wimbledon 2023 Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz battle for Gentlemen's Singles title

First proper rally with both the athletes hitting the ball fiercely hard as Djokovic equals the fight for the third game 30-30.
Third game hanging in balance at 15-15. Crucial juncture of the first set for Alcaraz.
Djokovic leads the first set by 2-0
The Serb has settled into the proceedings and in some style. Alcaraz came back from 40-0 down to make it 40-30, but Djokovic sealed the second game comfortably thereafter.
The battle for the second point has been fairly straightforward. Djokovic leading the race with 40-0 right now. Break Point!
Djokovic leads the first set by 1-0
Novak Djokovic storms back from one break point down to win the first point of the opening set of the Wimbledon 2023 Gentlemen's Singles final. Alcaraz started off strongly but failed to capitalise on the initial momentum.
2nd deuce for the first point of the summit clash.
Deuce as Alcaraz surrenders the break point.
Carlos Alcaraz with the first break point of the final.
The match official is explaining the final rules and regulations ad Djokovic and Alcaraz warm up for the big finale!
Hours away from crowning the newest Wimbledon Gentlemen's Singles champion!
Chasing the ultimate glory!
Who will spoil whose party?
Why was Alcaraz's father filming Djokovic's training session?
Someone apparently saw Carlos Alcaraz's dad filming Novak Djokovic during practice at Wimbledon. So Alcaraz was asked if that did, indeed, happen — and he said he wouldn't be surprised if it did. That's because Alcaraz's father is a big fan of tennis and spends all day at the All England Club, even, watching plenty of players other than the No. 1-ranked 20-year-old known as “Carlitos.” "Dad keeps an eye on matches. On practices, too. And so, sure, maybe he pulled out his phone and snapped some video of Djokovic," the son said.