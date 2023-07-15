Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE update: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova compete for the Wimbledon women’s title

Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE update: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova
Marketa Vondrousova 0-1 Ons Jabeur
Two early break points for Jabeur
The Princess of Wales at the All England Club to witness The Championships
The last practice session just before the summit clash
Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963. The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.
