Wimbledon 2023 Final LIVE update: Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova compete for the Wimbledon women's title

1 Min Read

By Anjali Jha  Jul 15, 2023 5:54:55 PM IST (Published)

Summary

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women's final. Follow all the Live score and updates of women’s final action at the All England Club.

Live Updates

Marketa Vondrousova 0-1 Ons Jabeur

Two early break points for Jabeur 

Jul 15, 2023 6:45 PM

Game on!

Jul 15, 2023 6:37 PM

The Princess of Wales at the All England Club to witness The Championships

Jul 15, 2023 6:12 PM

The last practice session just before the summit clash

Jul 15, 2023 5:22 PM

Marketa Vondrousova is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963. The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.

Jul 15, 2023 5:21 PM

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season. The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager. 

Jul 15, 2023 5:20 PM