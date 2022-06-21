In the first match of this year's Wimbledon, the men's singles qualifier kicked off yesterday. The women's singles qualifying matches will begin today.

This year's Wimbledon will be devoid of some star presence. Men's World No 1, Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev, will not in action at SW 19 after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

World no.2 Alexander Zverev will also not be heading to London after suffering a ligament injury in his left ankle during his semifinal match at the French Open.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer will also be absent from this year's Wimbledon as he is recovering after undergoing a knee surgery.

Despite this, Wimbledon will still have enough star attraction. Twenty-two-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation in the tournament this year.

Nadal's arch-rival Novak Djokovic, who has won the Wimbledon six times, will also be in action.

Upcoming tennis star from Spain Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked number seven in the ATP rankingsm will be in the fray and will looking to secure a maiden Grand Slam title.

French Open finalist and World No 5 Casper Rudd, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, will be eyeing to better his performance at SW 19 this time around. World No 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the mix too.

Top 16 seeds for the Wimbledon Men's Singles:

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas , Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz, Mateo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov, Marin Cilic, Opelka, Carreño Busta

Here are top-6 favourites to win the gentlemen's singles titles at Wimbledon this year

1. Rafael Nadal

Rafel Nadal (Image: Reuters) Rafel Nadal (Image: Reuters)

2022 is proving to be a fruitful year for the 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafel Nadal. Nadal remains unbeaten this year in Grand Slams — he first won the Australian Open followed by the French Open. Along with Melbourne Summer Set and Mexican Open, the Spaniard has won four titles this calendar year already. Nadal's win-loss ratio in 2022 stands at 30-3.

Nadal, who will be seen in action at Wimbledon for the first time since 2019, remains a firm favourite to win the tournament this year and extend his Grand Slam Championship record.

2. Novak Djokovic

One man who stands firmly in Nadal's way to glory is Novak Djokovic. The Serb had to endure a rough start to his 2022 season when he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open. But his form gradually picked up as he won his first title of the season winning the 2022 Italian Open. Djokovic won the Italian Open without dropping a set. The win in Italy gave Djokovic his 38th Masters 1000 title and by winning the semis Djokovic had already won his 1,000th tour-level win. The Serb carried his good form in the French Open where he went as far as the semifinal before losing to Nadal in a five-set epic. Djokovic's win-loss ratio this year is 16-5. Djokovic will enter Wimbledon as the defending champion and could successfully defend his title.

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (Image: Reuters) Carlos Alcaraz (Image: Reuters)

This is proving to be a breakthrough year for teenage tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz. At the 2022 Madrid Open, Alcaraz defeated Djokovic and Nadal in two days to become the first man to defeat the two legends in a single clay-court tournament. In the final of the same tournament, Alcaraz beat World No 2 Alexander Zverev in the final to win the Madrid Open title.

The 19-year-old thus became the youngest man to win the Madrid Open and the youngest player in the history of the ATP Tour to beat three Top 5 players in the same event. Before his Madrid Open heroics, Alcaraz has become the youngest player to clinch the Barcelona Open.

This year he became the youngest player since Nadal to break into the ATP top-10 rankings. Along with the titles at Rio De Janeiro and Miami, Alcraz has claimed four titles in total. Alcaraz has an impressive 32-4 win-loss ratio this year and remains a top contender to win the Wimbledon.

4. Casper Rudd

Casper Ruud (Image: Reuters) Casper Ruud (Image: Reuters)

Like Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Rudd is also enjoying 2022. In June, Rudd became rose to fifth in the ATP ranking thus becoming the highest-ranked tennis player from Norway. This year Rudd won the Argentina Open. After the win in South America, Rudd made a final appearance in the Miami Open and reached the semifinals of the Italian Open.

Ruud was the finalist in the Geneva Open. Rudd's sensational run culminated in a final against Rafale Nadal at the French Open. Rudd is the first player from his country to win an ATP title, reach the final of a Grand Slam, reach the final of an ATP 1000 event and break into the Top 10 in the world ranking. This year Rudd has played 41 singles matches and won 30 of them. Rudd too remains a firm contender to win at Wimbledon and win his first Grand Slam.

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Image: Reuters) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Image: Reuters)

The Greek is seeded fourth at Wimbledon and on his day, could upset the best in the business. This year, Tsitsipas has won the Monte Carlos Masters. Tsitsipas enjoyed a successful run at the Australian Open as he reached the semis and the fourth round of the French Open. Tsitsipas's other noteworthy performances in 2022 are his final's appearance in ATP Rotterdam and the Italian Open, the semifinals of the Mexican Open, and the Madrid Open.

What makes Tsitsipas' results incredible is that he is playing men's singles and men's doubles on a consistent basis. Stefanos Tsitsipas' win-loss ratio in men's singles tennis in 2022 is 36-13. Tsitsipas remains one of the top six contenders to win this year's Wimbledon.

6. Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini (Image: ATP Tour Twitter) Matteo Berrettini (Image: ATP Tour Twitter)

Matteo Berrettini will enter Wimbledon high on confidence after winning back-to-back titles at Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championship. By winning this year's Queen's Club Championship the Italian become the first player in the Open Era to win the title in both of his first two appearances in London.

In January Berrettini had reached the semifinal of the Australian Open. What makes Berrettini a title contender at Wimbledon is his impressive record on grass. Four of Berrettini's seven career titles have been won on grass courts. Last year, Berrettini had reached the final of the Wimbledon. This year the 26-year-old is enjoying a win-loss ratio of 18-6. Expect a strong show from the Italian and possibly his first Grand Slam win.