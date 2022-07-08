Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 semifinal preview: Where to watch live, head-to-head and more

World number three and defending champion Novak Djokovic will be gunning for a fourth straight final appearance at Wimbledon when he will face the UK's Cameron Norrie in the first semifinal of the men's singles.

Djokovic had a tough outing in the quarterfinal against the twenty-year-old Jannik Sinner. The match between the Serb and the Italian stretched to five sets and lasted a little over three hours and thirty minutes when Djokovic came out on the top with the score reading 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Norrie, who is ranked no.12, will take on Djokovic in the semifinal also had a gruelling match in the quarterfinals. Germany's David Goffin made Norrie toil hard for three hours and twenty-eight minutes but it was Norrie who proved to be the better of the two players with the scoreline of 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5.

With Norrie and Djokovic gearing up to lock horns on the Center Court of the All England Club here is all that you need to know

Novak Djokovic in 2022:

Title wins: 1

Win-Loss ratio: 16-5

Cameron Norrie in 2022:

Title wins: 2

Win-Loss ratio: 27-15

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Head to Head

The Wimbledon semifinal will only be the second time that Djokovic and Norrie will be facing each other at the professional level.

The last time the two players went toe to toe was in the round-robin stage of the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals. Djokovic had beaten Norrie 6-2 6-1 on that occasion.

When is Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie semifinal?

The two men's singles semifinals will be played on July 8.

Where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie semifinal

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie is the first of the two semifinals. The match will begin at 6.00 PM IST.

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action on Disney+Hotstar.