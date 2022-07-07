World number four and two-time champion Rafael Nadal made his way past American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal match to book a spot in the semifinal of Wimbledon 2022. In the monumental quarterfinal clash between Nadal and Fritz, which lasted for 4 hours and 21 minutes, the Spaniard defeated the American by a scoreline that read 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6.

What made Nadal's win over Fritz stellar was that the 22-time Grand Slam champion battled severe abdominal muscle injury all through the game.

Nadal who is not new to playing through pain is poised to face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal on July 8, but reports suggest that the 36-year-old may be ruled out due to injury.

Kyrgios had a relatively easy outing in his quarterfinal match as he eased past Chiles's Cristian Garin 6-4 6-3 7-6 in straight sets.

With the Australian Open and the French Open already under his belt this year, Nadal could be featuring in his third Grand Slam semi-final for 2022, a stark contrast to Kyrgios who will be making his first Grand Slam appearance.

Here is all you need to know about Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal semifinal match:

Rafael Nadal in 2022:

Title wins: 4

Win-Loss ratio: 30-3

Nick Kyrgios in 2022:

Title wins: -

Win-Loss ratio: 16-6

Kyrgios vs Nadal Head to Head:

Matches played: 9

Nick Kyrgios wins: 3

Rafael Nadal wins: 6

Kyrgios vs Nadal Head to Head in 2022:

Matches played: 1

Nick Kyrgios wins: -

Rafael Nadal wins: 1

Kyrgios vs Nadal Head to Head at Wimbledon:

Matches played: 2

Nick Kyrgios wins: 1

Rafael Nadal wins: 1

Where to watch Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal semifinal match:

Nick Kyrgios vs Rafael Nadal is the second semifinal and it will start once the first semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie is completed. Both the semifinals will be played on the Center Court.

In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Online viewers can catch the action on Disney+Hotstar.