Wimbledon 2022: Djokovic opens his title defense at Centre Court against Soon-woo

Top-seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon 2022 campaign when he faces 75th-ranked South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo in the tournament's first Centre Court match.

Djokovic begins his bid for a fourth consecutive title at Wimbledon and seventh overall. Should he go all the way it will be his 21st career Grand Slam trophy.

If Djokovic manages to win against Soon-woo it would be his 80th at the All England Club, which would make him the first man or woman to have won at least that many matches at each of the four major tournaments.

Other big names who are set to feature on Wimbledon's Center Court schedule are Britain's Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open at age 18 last September. She will face Alison Van Utyvanck of Belgium, before Britain's Andy Murray, a three-time major champion, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, meets James Duckworth of Australia.

Other past Grand Slam title winners slated to play on Day One include Angelique Kerber, Stan Wawrinka and Jelena Ostapenko.

Wimbledon 2022 Seedings

Iga Swiatek is seeded No. 1 in the women's draw; Djokovic is seeded No. 1 in the men's draw.

The seedings follow the WTA and ATP rankings. That is why Serena Williams, who has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles championships at Wimbledon, is not seeded as her ranking is outside the top 1,200 because she has not played a singles match since a year ago at the All England Club.

Djokovic is ranked No. 3, and Rafael Nadal is ranked No. 4, but they moved up to 1-2 in the seedings because the top two men in the rankings, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, are not in the field. Medvedev is Russian and all players from that country and Belarus were barred from participating by the All England Club over the war in Ukraine; Zverev tore ligaments in his right ankle at the French Open.

No Ranking Points

There will be no ranking points awarded for players at Wimbledon this year. The two professional tennis tours made the unprecedented decision to drop points from the event in response to the All England Club's decision to bar players from Russia and Belarus.

Key Statistics

1. Zero Number of Centre Court matches played by Raducanu before Monday.

2. 13-0 Murray's record in first-round matches at Wimbledon.

3. 82 Career match wins on grass courts for 2018 Wimbledon champion Kerber, a total that trails only Serena Williams and Venus Williams among active players.

(with inputs from AP)