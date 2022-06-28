Wimbledon 2022: Berrettini pulls out due to positive COVID-19 test

Eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, runner-up at last year's Wimbledon, pulled out of the Championships on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Italian, who lost to Novak Djokovic in 2021 final, became the second player to withdraw from this year's grasscourt Grand Slam due to the coronavirus after Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.

Earlier this month he won back-to-back titles at Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championship. By winning this year's Queen's Club Championship the Italian become the first player in the Open Era to win the title in both of his first two appearances in London. In January Berrettini had reached the semifinal of the Australian Open.

