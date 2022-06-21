Wimbledon 2022 begins on June 27 — Who are the top seeds and where to watch on TV & online

Wimbledon, the oldest tennis tournament and the only grass court Grand Slam, is set to return on June 27. While the higher-ranked players will start playing the tournament on June 27, the qualification round for the lower-ranked players will begin on June 20. As many as 128 men and 128 women will compete for the singles title at Wimbledon 2022.

World No 3 and six-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic has been named the top seed here while World No 4 and two-time Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal is seeded second. The Russian world number one Danil Medvedev is banned from taking part and number two Alexander Zverev is out after his French Open injury.

ALSO READ| Nadal says Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players unfair

Whom to watch

Top stars Rafael Nadal from Spain and Novak Djokovic from Serbia have already started training for the big event at the All England Club, Hindustan Times reported. The Serb will look to defend his title after having won in 2021, while Nadal will aim to add a third Wimbledon title to his name after winning in 2008 and 2010.

The women’s draw will see a new champion being crowned after Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty, who won the women’s singles champion at Wimbledon 2021, announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year. Iga Swiatek is set to be among the top seeds in the women’s singles at Wimbledon 2022. Another top contender in the women’s singles category is Simona Halep, winner of Wimbledon 2019.

Home crowd favourite Emma Raducanu will also looking at being among the top 10 seeds at at Wimbledon 2022. However, she will need to recover from an injury sustained earlier.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams will return to the grass court with a wild card entry this year. Williams did not compete in any other tournament after getting injured during her first-round match at the All England Club a year ago.

Controversy

Wimbledon and tennis bodies ATP and WTA have been at loggerheads ever since the All England Club announced that it would not allow Russian and Belarusian players at the event. Subsequently, ATP and WTA stripped the grass court event of the ranking points. However, that did not prove to be too much of a damper for the tennis superstars.

When are the draws?

The draws for the championships will take place on June 24 at 2.30 pm (IST), three days before the main action begins. Players will get to know who they will face with the draw.

What is the prize money?

Winners of the men’s singles and women’s singles Wimbledon 2022 titles will receive 2 million pounds as prize money.

ALSO READ | Tennis legend Boris Becker found guilty of four charges in bankruptcy trial

Where to watch in India?