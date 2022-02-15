Willing to sacrifice trophies to avoid COVID-19 vaccine: Novak Djokovic

BBC Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has made it clear that he's willing to sacrifice trophies and tournaments in order to avoid taking COVID-19 vaccination. The tennis legend, speaking to

following his controversial deportation from Australia, said that not getting vaccinated comes under his ‘freedom of choice.’

Djokovic, who is the central figure in the ongoing debate regarding vaccine mandates, may actually end up missing the upcoming Wimbledon tournament due to his decision to forgo COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The Serbian superstar had earlier created global headlines when he was deported from Australia following a brief but highly publicized legal tussle. The 20-time Grand Slam winner had entered Australia with the intention of participating and winning the Australian Open title. The title win would have made him the only male tennis player with over 20 grand slam singles trophies.

However, things turned ugly when the 34-year-old claimed he had received a medical exemption from getting vaccinated. However, Australian authorities declined to toe into his demand claiming it would encourage anti-vaccine supporters. Soon the authorities pushed for his deportation and the superstar was forced to leave the country without participating in the tournament after the Australian judiciary declined to support him.

Djokovic, on his part his adamant about his right to shun the COVID-19 vaccine. “I have never said that I’m part of that movement,” he told the media, but added that “The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title, or anything else.”