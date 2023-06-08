Will the USA lose out on hosting rights of T20 World Cup 2024?

The MLC will comprise six teams, namely: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom. The season will last from July 13-30, 2023 and all matches will be held at the Grand Praire Stadium in Texas.

The USA Cricket (USAC) is banking on successfully hosting the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) to ensure that the rights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2023 are not taken away from them.

The 20-over World Cup next year is slated to be jointly held by the USA and West Indies in June-July next year. However, recent reports suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might shift the tournament to England owing to the lack of cricketing infrastructure in USA. One of the USAC officials contradicted any such proposition.

The USA is not averse to hosting international matches. India and West Indies have previously squared off in the shortest format at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.

Speaking to the Press Trust of India, a USAC administrator said, “We haven’t had any discussions with the ICC in this regard. We are putting our best foot forward in preparing necessary infrastructure for the T20 World Cup, which is a year away.”

The official further added, “Concerns about makeshift venues etc are natural because the US does not host cricketing events regularly but we have the Major League Cricket coming up and a successful hosting of the T20 tournament will ward off a lot of concerns.”

The MLC will comprise six teams, namely: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom. The season will last from July 13-30, 2023 and all matches will be held at the Grand Praire Stadium in Texas.

Star international players like Quinton de Kock, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis are set to play in the first season of the MLC. Meanwhile, an ICC board member maintained in the aforementioned report the T20 World Cup next yeae will go ahead as planned and the schedule for the same will be released soon as well.