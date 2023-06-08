Will the USA lose out on hosting rights of T20 World Cup 2024?

The MLC will comprise six teams, namely: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom. The season will last from July 13-30, 2023 and all matches will be held at the Grand Praire Stadium in Texas.

The USA Cricket (USAC) is banking on successfully hosting the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC) to ensure that the rights of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2023 are not taken away from them.

The 20-over World Cup next year is slated to be jointly held by the USA and West Indies in June-July next year. However, recent reports suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) might shift the tournament to England owing to the lack of cricketing infrastructure in USA. One of the USAC officials contradicted any such proposition.

The USA is not averse to hosting international matches. India and West Indies have previously squared off in the shortest format at the Central Broward Park in Lauderhill, Florida.