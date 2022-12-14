Pathan promotion at FIFA World Cup final 2022: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is expected to promote his upcoming film Pathaan, but from the studios of Jio Cinema, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has quite a fan following in the Middle East and other Arab nations was reportedly expected to promote his upcoming film Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals. Social media was abuzz with rumours that King Khan would be present ahead of the mega event to personally promote his next film Pathaan in the pre-match ceremony.

However, a SportsStar report now suggests that the 57-year-old actor could make an appearance in the studios of Jio Cinema, the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup. Nonetheless, the actor’s fanpage claimed that SRK will promote his film Pathaan at the FIFA World Cup Finals. The fan page posted on Twitter: "Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 final! #Pathaan #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #BesharamRang #ArgentinaVsCroatia #Messi".

The fan page is followed by the actor. Meanwhile, Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup Final, while France will lock horns with Morocco in the second semi-final, scheduled on December 15 at 12.30 am. Either France or Morocco will enter the summit clash to face Argentina.

However, it remains to be seen whether King Khan would appear on the field in the pre-match ceremony, but for sure fans can expect some great fireworks in the FIFA 2022 final match.

Moreover, Argentinian ace footballer Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.

Messi lead Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.

"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.

"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.

