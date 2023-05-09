Will MS Dhoni play in the IPL next year? Suresh Raina has an update

Suresh Raina has spilled some beans on MS Dhoni’s plans for the next IPL season.

Rumour mills have been intensifying regarding the future of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India captain has been on a swansong of sorts this season, as he continues to be at the receiving end of rousing reception from fans all across the country. Spectators paint the stadium yellow to pay homage to Dhoni wherever the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tour in this campaign.

Hence, the single biggest question hovering in the minds of cricket fanatics since the commencement of this season is, “Will this be the last time that MS Dhoni will play in the IPL?”

Well, there is a massive update on that from one of Dhoni’s close confidants and long-time teammate – Suresh Raina. A part of the digital commentary team this year, Raina has spilled some beans on Dhoni’s plans for the future. “Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year),” Dhoni told Raina, as per the latter, during their latest interaction this season.

The 41-year-old had also indicated of his intentions to continue carrying on playing for the CSK during the toss of the team’s clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium last week.

New Zealand commentator had pushed Dhoni to the edge in that chat, saying, “This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?” The CSK skipper slyly smiled and replied, “Well, you have decided it's my last.” To which, Morrison quipped, “You hear that, he is going to come back again next year” amidst a stimulating cheer from the audience.

CSK currently sit at the second spot in the standings, having secured 13 points from 11 matches so far. Their next faceoff is against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday.