Will MS Dhoni play in the IPL next year? Suresh Raina has an update

Suresh Raina has spilled some beans on MS Dhoni’s plans for the next IPL season.

Rumour mills have been intensifying regarding the future of MS Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former India captain has been on a swansong of sorts this season, as he continues to be at the receiving end of rousing reception from fans all across the country. Spectators paint the stadium yellow to pay homage to Dhoni wherever the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tour in this campaign.

Hence, the single biggest question hovering in the minds of cricket fanatics since the commencement of this season is, “Will this be the last time that MS Dhoni will play in the IPL?”

Also Read: