Will Manchester City hijack Arsenal's bid to sign England star Declan Rice?

Declan Rice plays as a defensive midfielder and has emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects in that position in the last few years. At 24, he already has 204 Premier League appearances to his name with 10 goals and assists each.

Manchester City have entered the race with Arsenal to secure the signature of West Ham United captain Declan Rice. City are on the verge of offering a £75 million deal for Rice with £15 million in bonuses to the player that will be payable across two years.

Both City and Arsenal have gaping holes to fill in their midfield. The two teams contested closely for the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s men clinching the trophy eventually. However, their treble-winning skipper Ilkay Gundogan is set to depart for FC Barcelona.

On the other hand, Arsenal’s captain Granit Xhaka is on his way out of the London-based club too. City are within touching distance of signing up Chelsea midfielder Matteo Kovacic but are further looking to strengthen their roster by acquiring Rice, who led the Hammers to the UEFA Conference League title last season.

Arsenal’s discussions with West Ham regarding Rice have been fairly ‘positive’ so far, Sky Sports reports . The clubs are negotiating the final transfer fee and the payment structure. West Ham are demanding £120 million to release their skipper this summer.

Which other club is interested in signing Declan Rice?

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United were amongst the interested bidders for Rice too. However, it is unlikely that they will splurge an exorbitant amount on a single player, as per the aforementioned report. The first reason is to abide by the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and also because they need to strengthen and add fresh faces in other departments.

