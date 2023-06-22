Will Manchester City hijack Arsenal's bid to sign England star Declan Rice?

Declan Rice plays as a defensive midfielder and has emerged as one of England’s brightest prospects in that position in the last few years. At 24, he already has 204 Premier League appearances to his name with 10 goals and assists each.

Manchester City have entered the race with Arsenal to secure the signature of West Ham United captain Declan Rice. City are on the verge of offering a £75 million deal for Rice with £15 million in bonuses to the player that will be payable across two years.

Both City and Arsenal have gaping holes to fill in their midfield. The two teams contested closely for the Premier League title with Pep Guardiola’s men clinching the trophy eventually. However, their treble-winning skipper Ilkay Gundogan is set to depart for FC Barcelona.

