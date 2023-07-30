Will Kylian Mbappe spend the 2023/24 season on loan in the Premier League?

PSG wants to let him move on a transfer this year as they do not intend to lose out on him for free next summer. However, Mbappe will move this year only if PSG pays him the €150m that is owed in wages and bonuses over the 2023/24 campaign.

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) is looking to offload Kylian Mbappe on loan to a Premier League outfit for the coming season owing to his contractual obligations. Mbappe has clarified that he will not be renewing with the Parisian club beyond his deal that ends in 2024.

For that reason, PSG wants to let him move on a transfer this year as they do not intend to lose out on him for free next summer. However, Mbappe will move this year only if PSG pays him the €150m that is owed in wages and bonuses over the 2023/24 campaign.

Hence, the club is looking to let him leave on loan as that could help them get his massive wages off their books for the next season. So far, Chelsea and Liverpool are the clubs rumoured to be interested in securing Mbappe’s services.

"I need to be conscious, I cannot talk because everything that you talk is too much noise, it is a very delicate situation and it is a situation they need to fix in Paris with Kylian, Kylian with PSG," Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who previously coached Mbappe in PSG,

Anyway, it is widely reported that PSG believe that Mbappe has already reached an agreement with Real Madrid to join them after running down his contract with the Ligue 1 club. His six seasons at PSG have been a mixed affair with the club failing to win the UEFA Champions League title even once all this while.

They have been dominant domestically barring a minor slip-up in 2020-21 when Lille OSC beat them to triumph over the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. Mbappe had a fine campaign in 2022/23 as well, in which he scored 29 goals and notched five assists in 34 appearances.

He scored seven goals and bagged three assists in seven games in the Champions League as PSG bowed out to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. He barely missed out on securing a consecutive FIFA World Cup title as France lost to Argentina in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha in December.