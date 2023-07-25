Will Kylian Mbappe move to Saudi Arabia by accepting the $332 million offer from Al Hilal?

PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Los Blancos for free next summer.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al Hilal have made a world-record bid worth $332 million to lure French superstar striker Kylian Mbappe from the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). PSG have apparently given the club the permission to negotiate with Mbappe though it has emerged that the 24-year-old is uninterested in moving to the middle-east.

“Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready,” football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Monday.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. 🚨🔵🇸🇦 Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.No talks on player side.⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

PSG are reportedly convinced that Mbappe has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Los Blancos for free next summer. The player will thus be running down his contract though the Parisian club are absolutely against letting him leave as a free agent. Thus, they have put him up for sale and are actively engaging with interested suitors straightaway.

Also Read:

Mbappe’s six seasons at PSG have been a mixed affair with the club failing to win the UEFA Champions League title even once all this while. They have been dominant domestically barring a minor slip-up in 2020-21 when Lille OSC beat them to triumph over the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21. Mbappe had a fine campaign in 2022/23 as well, in which he scored 29 goals and notched five assists in 34 appearances.

He scored seven goals and bagged three assists in seven games in the Champions League as PSG bowed out to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16. He barely missed out on securing a consecutive FIFA World Cup title as France lost to Argentina in a thrilling final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha in December.