Will India go with Sanju Samson as their wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup 2023?

Sanju Samson has taken his game a level up in the IPL lately, having struck runs at a rate of 153.39 in 14 matches last season. His absence from India’s limited-overs circuit has raised eyebrows many times lately. However, Samson has been at ease whilst overcoming challenges fronted by bowlers of a significantly superior pedigree in the IPL. He regularly featured in the India A games previously as well and is at the correct stage in his career for his quality and talent to be optimised at the international stage.

There are scores of batting talents whose potential remains under-utilised in the glamorous world of Indian cricket. It becomes a hard task for even the most prodigious of talents to break into the Indian playing XI on a consistent basis. Stars have their spots cemented and vacancies emerge very far and few in between.

The constant lining up of ICC tournaments means that the scope to experiment and give a long run to any talent is very slim now. The objective for all teams is to win at any cost given that there is a lot at stake every time a team steps on the field. Yet, players who demonstrate potential that is startling deserve a run once in a while and Sanju Samson seems to have gotten his moment of reckoning now.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper, 28, is named in the India One Day International (ODI) squad for the tour of West Indies. Samson has been in and around the limited-overs circuit numerous times in the past. However, the wicket-keeper batsman is not a part of the second-run roster this time around, nor would he be a backup to a guaranteed first-choice starter. In fact, the absence of Rishabh Pant coupled with KL Rahul’s rehabilitation that is underway means that the spot of a keeper-batsman has been thrown open in the Indian ODI XI, merely three months before the start of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year.

Ishan Kishan, who scored a stupendous double-century against Bangladesh in December, last year, is a part of the squad as well. However, the Mumbai Indians (MI) star slammed that double ton at the opening spot and that is occupied by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill currently. Moreover, there is an opening at the number four/five spot with Shreyas Iyer continuing to be on the sidelines. Can Team India look to accommodate Samson in the middle order heading into the mega tournament?

Sanju Samson – Strong against pace, high-intent merchant

With a strong base against express pace, Samson is excellent at tackling hard-length deliveries. He is someone who wastes no time and plays a high-risk game. The Kerala batsman is someone who can take the game away from the opposition and swing the momentum of the game in their favour within a matter of few overs. He is equally prolific against spinners, as was demonstrated in the fantastic three consecutive sixes that he slammed against Rashid Khan in the Royals’ victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in April.

He averages 66 with a strike rate of 104.76 in 11 ODIs so far. In List A cricket, Samson strikes at 90.37 and has notched one century to go with 17 half-centuries in 115 games. He has scored three centuries in his IPL career so far and has a terrific strike rate of 137.2 in a sizable sample space of 152 games.

Suryakumar Yadav, for all his talent, has not really justified the same in ODI cricket. He averages 24.05 after 23 games and was dismissed for a hat-trick of ducks in India’s last ODI series, which was against Australia just prior to the IPL. Yadav might be given some more games either at No. 4 or No. 5 given that he roared back into form for MI.