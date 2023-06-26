Will India go with Sanju Samson as their wicket-keeper in ODI World Cup 2023?

Sanju Samson has taken his game a level up in the IPL lately, having struck runs at a rate of 153.39 in 14 matches last season. His absence from India’s limited-overs circuit has raised eyebrows many times lately. However, Samson has been at ease whilst overcoming challenges fronted by bowlers of a significantly superior pedigree in the IPL. He regularly featured in the India A games previously as well and is at the correct stage in his career for his quality and talent to be optimised at the international stage.

There are scores of batting talents whose potential remains under-utilised in the glamorous world of Indian cricket. It becomes a hard task for even the most prodigious of talents to break into the Indian playing XI on a consistent basis. Stars have their spots cemented and vacancies emerge very far and few in between.

The constant lining up of ICC tournaments means that the scope to experiment and give a long run to any talent is very slim now. The objective for all teams is to win at any cost given that there is a lot at stake every time a team steps on the field. Yet, players who demonstrate potential that is startling deserve a run once in a while and Sanju Samson seems to have gotten his moment of reckoning now.