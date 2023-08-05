Will Florentino Perez step down as the president of Real Madrid? Club clarifies

Perez has become synonymous with Real Madrid since taking over as the president of the historic club at the turn of the century. He revolutionised the transfer market by setting about the ‘Galactico’ model of acquisitions in which he spent lucrative sums to acquire big-ticket stars from across the world.

Real Madrid has denied suggestions that Florentino Perez could be stepping down as the president of the club on Saturday.

In an official statement, the Los Blancos said, “Faced with a rumour that appeared on some social networks stating that president Florentino Perez was supposedly considering leaving the presidency of the club, Real Madrid CF wants to state: These rumours are totally false and come from factors that are nothing to do with reality.”

“And that in the next General Assembly of Representative Partners of Real Madrid there will be no item on the agenda in which the name of Real Madrid City is discussed,” they added.

The rumours surfaced amidst suggestions of the renaming of the Real Madrid Sports Complex to ‘Florentino Perez Sports City’.

Perez has become synonymous with Real Madrid since taking over as the president of the historic club at the turn of the century. He revolutionised the transfer market by setting about the ‘Galactico’ model of acquisitions in which he spent lucrative sums to acquire big-ticket stars from across the world.

He created shockwaves in Spanish football by signing then-Barcelona captain Luis Figo upon his arrival as the president of the club. Over the years, he helped the club sign several top superstars, including their record goal-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid has won six UEFA Champions League titles and an equal number of LaLiga trophies under his watch.