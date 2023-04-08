England all-rounder Ben Stokes could sit out of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday due to a heel injury.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes might sit out of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Saturday night clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium due to a heel injury.

The 31-year-old felt pain over there after the team’s training session at the ground on Friday. He has been advised rest of ten days but the CSK medical team will be relooking at his situation on Saturday afternoon. People in the know of developments have affirmed that Stokes might not risk featuring in the match against MI, Indian Express reports.

In that case, CSK might look to replace Stokes with Dwaine Pretorious, who will add some additional quality to their death bowling that will come under the scanner in the batting-friendly at Wankhede.

Anyways, the team is playing with a couple of additional batsmen and they can even play South African pacer Sisanda Magala instead of Stokes. This will result in the entire middle-order moving a step up in the line-up. Magala is no novice with the bat either with both him and Deepak Chahar being more than capable of using the long handle well towards the backend of the innings.

Stokes, acquired by the CSK for Rs 16.25 in the auction in Kochi in December, hasn’t really lit the stage up with his performances in the league. He has aggregated 15 runs with the bat in both games combined conceded 18 in the only over he bowled against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Chepauk on Monday.

Stokes is nursing a knee injury currently and hence he isn’t going to roll over his arms as much for the first-half of the campaign at least. Hence, it took many by surprise by captain MS Dhoni handed him the ball for the second over of the LSG chase. Stokes was however taken off the attack post that but he made his presence felt by taking a couple of acrobatic catches off Deepak Hooda and Nicholas Pooran in the deep.