WI vs IND, 1st Test Preview: All eyes on new-look Team India set to counter Caribbean challenge

The tour to the Caribbean provides the Men in Blue the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and set about in their plans for the coming two-year cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand out debuts to Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica from July 12 onwards. The Indian team is transitioning into a new era in the red-ball format with fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar being introduced to the squad.

Jaiswal will occupy the No. 3 spot, which was long held by Cheteshwar Pujara. Kishan will replace KS Bharat in the line-up with the latter having fallen short of the expectations with the bat in his five Test appearances.

Ravichandran Ashwin can make his way back into the playing XI after the entire furore over his exclusion from the WTC final team. The pace bowling department will be spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj with Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat expected to support him from either ends.

West Indies, on the other hand, need a complete reset considering that they faced the setback of crashing out of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Qualifiers last month. The Test roster is completely different to their limited-overs squad and the Duke’s ball is expected to support their seamers on bowling-friendly Caribbean tracks. The team, under the leadership of Kraig Braithwate, must be looking at this opportunity to make a statement after their dismal performance in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.

Key Player to Watch Out

Kemar Roach (West Indies)

Kemar Roach averages merely 21.4 with the ball whilst bowling in the Caribbean, having taken 180 wickets in 41 Tests. The pacer is lethal with the new ball and extracts just the right amount of movement to catch the batsmen off-guard.

He will dish out an exciting challenge with the Duke’s ball to the Indian batsmen. The Indian side has garnered abundant experience of countering the swing extracted from that ball given that they recently played in England. However, their tackling of Roach will be a battle to watch out for in this series.

Virat Kohli (India)

All eyes naturally land on Virat Kohli whenever India take on the field in whichever format. Excluded from the T20I side, Kohli has a point to prove that he still has plenty left to contribute to the national team. He will return back fresh and recharged after a month-long break and will be edging to perform exceedingly well in this series to solidify his claim over the coveted No. 4 spot in the batting unit.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score at Windsor Park in five Tests is 246. The pitch arguably eases out to bat in the second innings before deteriorating ahead of the final essay of the game. Teams will arguably have to dig in and play the game in the old-school, traditional Test match way to overcome the challenges they encounter in the first few days of the game.

Head-to-Head

Matches – 98

West Indies – 30

India – 22

Draws – 46

Predicted Winner

The Indian team have more of their bases covered as compared to their Caribbean counterparts. They will be eager to bounce back from the WTC final setback and hence play to their optimum talent and potential in the coming encounter. One can bank on India to take a 1-0 lead in this series.

Where to Watch

The match will be streamed live from 7:30 pm IST onwards on JioCinema and Fancode in India and it will be telecast on DD Sports.