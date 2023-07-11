WI vs IND, 1st Test Preview: All eyes on new-look Team India set to counter Caribbean challenge

The tour to the Caribbean provides the Men in Blue the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and set about in their plans for the coming two-year cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand out debuts to Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

India will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Dominica from July 12 onwards. The Indian team is transitioning into a new era in the red-ball format with fresh faces like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar being introduced to the squad.

The tour to the Caribbean provides the Men in Blue the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button and set about in their plans for the coming two-year cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Rohit Sharma-led side is likely to hand out debuts to Jaiswal and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.

Jaiswal will occupy the No. 3 spot, which was long held by Cheteshwar Pujara. Kishan will replace KS Bharat in the line-up with the latter having fallen short of the expectations with the bat in his five Test appearances.