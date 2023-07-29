Why were England players spotted wearing wrong shirts on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval?

2 Min Read
It felt like the England players have got their shirts mixed up. So, captain Ben Stokes was wearing Jonny Bairstow's no. 51 jersey. Bairstow was spotted in his captain's shirt. Former captain Joe Root walked out wearing Mark Wood's no.33 jersey while Wood wore no.33 shirt. Same was the case with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes as the two players got their Test shirts mixed.
A rather strange sight greeted the cricket loving crowd present inside the Oval to witness the third day's action of the fifth Ashes Test.
It felt like the England players have got their shirts mixed up. So, captain Ben Stokes was wearing Jonny Bairstow's no. 51 jersey. Bairstow was spotted in his captain's shirt. Former captain Joe Root walked out wearing Mark Wood's no.33 jersey while Wood wore no.33 shirt. Same was the case with Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes as the two players got their Test shirts mixed.
Was the mixing of shirts by chance or was a planned move by the English players?
Turns out, it was a planned move by the English team as they chose Day 3 of the Oval Test show support for those with dementia. The England cricket supporters club -- Barmy Army -- confirmed this via a Tweet.
The move was also in support of Alzheimer's Society. Alzheimer's Society is a UK based society of people with dementia, carers, trusted experts, campaigners, researchers and clinicians.It is the UK’s largest collective force of people with unparalleled knowledge and over 40 years of experience addressing the biggest challenges facing people living with dementia.
First Published: Jul 29, 2023 5:42 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change
Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management
Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan
Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks
Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read